CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,785 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,890,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,654,000 after buying an additional 668,907 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of CSX by 85.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 6.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $29.03 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.82.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

