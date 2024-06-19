Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Corning were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,266.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,671 shares of company stock valued at $8,450,971. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $40.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

