Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 101 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,421 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 949.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $148.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $172.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.80.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

