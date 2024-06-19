BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of BMTC Group stock opened at C$12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. BMTC Group has a 12 month low of C$11.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.42.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$137.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BMTC Group will post 1.3025292 earnings per share for the current year.

About BMTC Group

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

