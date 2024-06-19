BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBT) Plans $0.18 Semi-Annual Dividend

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

BMTC Group Inc. (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

BMTC Group Stock Performance

Shares of BMTC Group stock opened at C$12.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.65. BMTC Group has a 12 month low of C$11.64 and a 12 month high of C$16.42.

BMTC Group (TSE:GBTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. BMTC Group had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$137.14 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BMTC Group will post 1.3025292 earnings per share for the current year.

About BMTC Group

(Get Free Report)

BMTC Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates a retail network of furniture, household appliances, and electronic products in Canada. It operates through three divisions, Brault & Martineau, Ameublements Tanguay, and EconoMax. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More

Dividend History for BMTC Group (TSE:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for BMTC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMTC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.