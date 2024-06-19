Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 399 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $82.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $66.74.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

