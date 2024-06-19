Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

TSE CF opened at C$8.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.17. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 1 year low of C$6.50 and a 1 year high of C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$823.65 million, a P/E ratio of -26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CF. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

