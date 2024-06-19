KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in KLA were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in KLA by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in KLA by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management raised its position in KLA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $863.31 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55. The company has a market capitalization of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $735.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $666.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KLA from $860.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

