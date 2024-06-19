2,581 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Purchased by Fairman Group LLC

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,581 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.61. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

