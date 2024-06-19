Adirondack Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLI. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 26.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 17.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the third quarter worth about $3,208,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MLI opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $60.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $849.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Donovan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $115,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,836.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $160,181.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,090,399.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock worth $3,506,762 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

