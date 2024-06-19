Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,683,000 after acquiring an additional 271,636 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,779,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,052,000 after buying an additional 35,393 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,170,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,260,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,085,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Hershey from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Argus reduced their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.22.

Hershey Trading Down 0.2 %

HSY stock opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $262.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.54 and its 200 day moving average is $192.45.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $882,405. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

