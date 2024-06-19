Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $885.18 and last traded at $881.84. 427,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,927,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $878.45.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.53.

The stock has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $790.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $723.56.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,793,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

