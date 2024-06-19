Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 0% Higher

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% on Monday . The company traded as high as $319.40 and last traded at $317.42. 703,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,904,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $363.00 to $337.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $299.75 and its 200-day moving average is $305.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 322 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock worth $74,850,597 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

