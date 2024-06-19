AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Trading Up 0.5%

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $170.40 and last traded at $169.44. Approximately 967,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,437,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays cut their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,426,000. IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 17,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, American Trust lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

