Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 1.4% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.89. Approximately 8,526,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 57,229,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

The company has a market cap of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,953,051.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% during the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

