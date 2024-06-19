Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Down 0.1%

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.52 and last traded at $109.00. Approximately 2,587,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 17,946,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.11.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. The firm has a market cap of $431.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

