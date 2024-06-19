Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan Buys 10,672 Shares

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Free Report) CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $11,632.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,569,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,635.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Heng Fai Ambrose Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 42,149 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $48,471.35.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan acquired 81,582 shares of Alset stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $88,924.38.

On Monday, June 10th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 16,567 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $16,732.67.

On Thursday, June 6th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 6,753 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $7,495.83.

On Thursday, May 30th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 11,990 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $10,671.10.

On Friday, May 24th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 456,488 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $310,411.84.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 67,215 shares of Alset stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,739.10.

Alset Stock Performance

Shares of AEI opened at $1.15 on Wednesday. Alset Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alset

Alset ( NASDAQ:AEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 227.02% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alset stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 3.00% of Alset at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Alset Company Profile

Alset Inc engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

