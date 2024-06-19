Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised by Analyst

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OVID. Wedbush initiated coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $3.50 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

NASDAQ OVID opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Ovid Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 81,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

