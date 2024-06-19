FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Monday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Micron Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MU. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $153.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.82. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $96,762,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,826,633. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $39,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

