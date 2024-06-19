Brokers Set Expectations for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MS. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $69.42 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.33 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.42 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 25,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,151,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,969,000 after buying an additional 57,104 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $1,009,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,368,457.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 414,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 11,200 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $1,009,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,457.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,154 shares of company stock valued at $10,722,696. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 61.93%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.