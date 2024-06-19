Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 364,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 528,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BXMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.82.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

