cat in a dogs world (MEW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, cat in a dogs world has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. cat in a dogs world has a total market cap of $378.15 million and $141.29 million worth of cat in a dogs world was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cat in a dogs world token can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

cat in a dogs world Token Profile

cat in a dogs world was first traded on March 25th, 2024. cat in a dogs world’s total supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. cat in a dogs world’s official Twitter account is @mewsworld. cat in a dogs world’s official website is mew.xyz.

Buying and Selling cat in a dogs world

According to CryptoCompare, “cat in a dogs world (MEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. cat in a dogs world has a current supply of 88,888,888,888. The last known price of cat in a dogs world is 0.00409778 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $154,561,701.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mew.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cat in a dogs world directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cat in a dogs world should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cat in a dogs world using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

