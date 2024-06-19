Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading Down 8.7% This Week

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.0941 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped CRO has a total market cap of $89.07 million and $2.00 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped CRO Profile

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 946,947,207 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped CRO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 947,229,990.2157131. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.09399213 USD and is up 1.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $2,494,463.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the exchanges listed above.

