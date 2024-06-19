Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EMD stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $9.67.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
