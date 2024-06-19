Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $8.86 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WELL

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.