Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $8.86 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 98,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,857,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Welltower by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Welltower Price Performance
Welltower stock opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $75.86 and a one year high of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.26.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
