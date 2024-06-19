Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Upgraded to “Hold” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPD. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.73.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $36.33 on Monday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after buying an additional 17,603 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

