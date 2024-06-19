Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $7.88 Million in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 366,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,884,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 4.44% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $21.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $21.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.071 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.