Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Singular Research

Singular Research upgraded shares of Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Atrium Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynacor Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynacor Group

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

TSE:DNG opened at C$5.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$198.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.51. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$5.70.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$91.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$66.50 million. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Dynacor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa project covering an area of 5,796 hectares located in the Circa district, Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.