GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 3.3% on Insider Selling

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.13. 679,697 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,912,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

Specifically, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 94,413 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $2,585,027.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,669,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,241,560.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GigaCloud Technology news, CEO Lei Wu sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $29,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,994 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,882,792.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,578,698 shares of company stock valued at $53,711,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GCT. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of GigaCloud Technology from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

GigaCloud Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.55.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company had revenue of $251.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaCloud Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $172,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $258,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $141,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth $9,634,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth $517,000. Institutional investors own 34.94% of the company’s stock.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

