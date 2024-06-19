Confluence Investment Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,271,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.95. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

