Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $8,728,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 304.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,301,000 after acquiring an additional 995,862 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,491,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $99.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $103.05.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.