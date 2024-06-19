Confluence Investment Management LLC Invests $19.34 Million in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 450,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen D. Westhoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $856,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,548.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.61.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $657.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.64 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

