Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 370,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,375,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after buying an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $3,616,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

