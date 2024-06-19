FY2025 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Boosted by Zacks Research

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.35. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BWA. Barclays increased their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

BWA opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 196,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 43,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 568,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 91,164 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 699,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,094,000 after acquiring an additional 59,925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in BorgWarner by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,850,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 216,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

