FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get ECD Automotive Design alerts:

ECD Automotive Design Price Performance

Shares of ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14.

Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design

ECD Automotive Design Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ECD Automotive Design in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ECD Automotive Design in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECD Automotive Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECD Automotive Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.