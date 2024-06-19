FY2025 Earnings Estimate for ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA) Issued By Litchfield Hills Research

ECD Automotive Design, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECDA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of ECD Automotive Design in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ECD Automotive Design’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.
ECD Automotive Design Price Performance
Shares of ECD Automotive Design stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. ECD Automotive Design has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14.
Institutional Trading of ECD Automotive Design
ECD Automotive Design Company Profile
ECD Automotive Design, Inc engages in the production and sale of customized Land Rover vehicles in the United States. The company also provides repair or upgrade services and extended warranties to customers. It restores various vehicles, including Land Rovers Defenders, Land Rover Series IIA and III, the Range Rover Classic, and Jaguar E-Type.
Featured Articles
