Research Analysts Offer Predictions for High Tide Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:HITI)

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of High Tide in a report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded High Tide from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of HITI opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in High Tide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of High Tide by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 102,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in High Tide during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in High Tide during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

