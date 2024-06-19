W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of W&T Offshore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for W&T Offshore’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $140.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

W&T Offshore Stock Performance

WTI opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.

Institutional Trading of W&T Offshore

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in W&T Offshore in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $42,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. W&T Offshore’s payout ratio is currently -26.66%.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

