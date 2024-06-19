Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wavefront Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes forecasts that the company will earn ($1.87) per share for the year. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wavefront Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.