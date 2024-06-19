Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($3.06) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nurix Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.00) per share.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.58 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%.

NRIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 67.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,838 shares in the company, valued at $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,789 shares of company stock worth $152,023. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

