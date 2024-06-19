U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,251 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $92,192,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,313,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

