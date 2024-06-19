Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after acquiring an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,316,000 after acquiring an additional 888,536 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,852,000 after acquiring an additional 42,838 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 405,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $124.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $137.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

