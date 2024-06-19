Park National Corp OH Sells 83 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $195.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.13. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

