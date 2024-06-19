Park National Corp OH Sells 2,250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,684,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $403,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,450,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,884,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.