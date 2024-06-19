Park National Corp OH Sells 607 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.40 and a 200 day moving average of $115.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.