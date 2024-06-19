Park National Corp OH Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $101.24 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.23 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

