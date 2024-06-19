Park National Corp OH Has $1.30 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,544,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL opened at $159.99 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.