Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Veralto were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,260,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Veralto in the 4th quarter worth about $4,940,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,075,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veralto has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Veralto Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $101.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $102.58.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

