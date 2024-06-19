Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Eaton were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eaton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $286.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $327.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $189.26 and a 12-month high of $345.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

