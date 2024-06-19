Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 146.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DAWN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.3 %

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $13.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $160,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,184,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,966,438.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 3,253 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $52,308.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,434.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,534 shares of company stock worth $3,236,030 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.