McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.14.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.79 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.88.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.