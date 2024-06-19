Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Boosted by Zacks Research

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelers Companies in a research report issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for Travelers Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q3 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. HSBC raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $157.33 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $213.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

